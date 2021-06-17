Cleveland, Akron zoos offering dads free Father’s Day admission

*In the video, above, check out more on the Asian Lantern Festival returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo*

(WJW) — It’s a big thank you to dear old dad!

Both Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Akron Zoo announced they are offering free admission to dads for Father’s Day this Sunday, June 20.

The Akron Zoo said you can order tickets online for your whole group to save money and skip the line. However, Akron Zoo members do not need to reserve tickets.

You can learn more about the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, here; and, the Akron Zoo, here.