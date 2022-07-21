CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tickets for the Cleveland National Air Show are officially on sale.
The 2022 air show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and showcase their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time in Cleveland.
“The 2022 Air Show will mark the official end of summer and showcase an array of military demonstrations, parachuting, and gravity-defying aerobatics,” noted a press release. “But the Air Show is more than just fancy flying, inside the gates fans can witness Hot Streak II Jet Truck race a plane down the runway, hear professional narration with music and feel the heat from explosive pyrotechnics.”
Ground attractions also include interactive displays, kid-friendly activities, drones, and unique aircraft displays.
The event takes to the skies on Labor Day Weekend (September 3, 4 5) at Burke Lakefront Airport.
Tickets can only be purchased in advance. They will not be available at the gate.
Cost of tickets (General Admission):
- $30 for adults ($35 after 8/29/22)
- $20 for children ages 6-11
- FREE for children 5 and younger
Tickets are good for one full day (Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.)
General Admission tickets are considered “lawn seats” and do not include a reserved seat. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Other ticket options:
Other seating options include:
- Reserved Box Seats
- Sponsor Boxes
- Barnstormer Club
- Flight Deck Loge
A variety of amenities are offered and individual ticket prices range from $45 to $155 each.
The Air Show is a non-profit organization and ticket sales directly support the event.
To purchase tickets click, here.