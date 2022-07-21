CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tickets for the Cleveland National Air Show are officially on sale.

The 2022 air show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and showcase their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time in Cleveland.

“The 2022 Air Show will mark the official end of summer and showcase an array of military demonstrations, parachuting, and gravity-defying aerobatics,” noted a press release. “But the Air Show is more than just fancy flying, inside the gates fans can witness Hot Streak II Jet Truck race a plane down the runway, hear professional narration with music and feel the heat from explosive pyrotechnics.”

Ground attractions also include interactive displays, kid-friendly activities, drones, and unique aircraft displays.

The event takes to the skies on Labor Day Weekend (September 3, 4 5) at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Tickets can only be purchased in advance. They will not be available at the gate.

Cost of tickets (General Admission):

$30 for adults ($35 after 8/29/22)

$20 for children ages 6-11

FREE for children 5 and younger

Tickets are good for one full day (Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.)

General Admission tickets are considered “lawn seats” and do not include a reserved seat. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Other ticket options:

Other seating options include:

Reserved Box Seats

Sponsor Boxes

Barnstormer Club

Flight Deck Loge

A variety of amenities are offered and individual ticket prices range from $45 to $155 each.

The Air Show is a non-profit organization and ticket sales directly support the event.

To purchase tickets click, here.