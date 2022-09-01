CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
The 2022 air show will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and showcase their new F/A-18 Super Hornets for the first time in Cleveland.
“The 2022 Air Show will mark the official end of summer and showcase an array of military demonstrations, parachuting, and gravity-defying aerobatics,” noted a press release. “But the Air Show is more than just fancy flying, inside the gates fans can witness Hot Streak II Jet Truck race a plane down the runway, hear professional narration with music and feel the heat from explosive pyrotechnics.”
Schedule
Saturday/Sunday/Monday
9:30 a.m. – Noon
- Cleveland Aeromodeling Society – Radio Controlled Aircraft
- Dronewerx – Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Demonstration
- U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
- Greg Koontz Solo Aerobatics
Noon – 2:00pm
- Metro Life Flight Medical Helicopter Flyby
- Hot Streak II Jet Truck
- U.S. Air Force C-130 Demonstration
- U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo
- U.S. Air Force F-15 Flyby
- Randy Ball MiG-17F
- Hot Streak II Jet Truck
- Melissa Burns Sportsgal
2:00pm – 4:30pm
- U.S. Air Force F-16 Tactical Demonstration
- WWII B-25 Mitchell Bomber
- Photo Pass
- U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
- U.S. Navy Blue Angels
On-site parking opens at 9 a.m. The parking fee is $25 per car.
Ticket info:
- $30 for adults ($35 after 8/29/22)
- $20 for children ages 6-11
- FREE for children 5 and younger
Tickets are good for one full day (Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.) They must be purchased online in advance. There are no gate sales.
General Admission tickets are considered “lawn seats” and do not include a reserved seat. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Other seating options include:
- Reserved Box Seats
- Sponsor Boxes
- Barnstormer Club
- Flight Deck Loge
Stay with FOX 8 for coverage throughout the weekend.