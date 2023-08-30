This was the first year attending the Cleveland Air Show and it did not disappoint. Great Performances!

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Air Show returns to the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will once again headline the event. This marks the 70th year the Thunderbirds have performed at the air show. Organizers say, that each day the Thunderbirds will put on a 50-minute choreographed performance; displaying their distinct red, white, and blue F-16 Fighting Falcon jet fighters and reaching speeds up to 500 mph. The jets will come as close as three feet from one another.

Visitors can also enjoy jet demonstrations by the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier, U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet, Air National Guard F-15 Eagle, and a mini jet that tops out at 300 miles per hour.

Schedule

The air show will take place Saturday, Sept. 2 – Monday, Sept. 4.

Gates at Burke Lakefront Airport open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. daily.

Flying will take place until about 4:30 p.m. each day.

On the ground

The Air Show grounds will have a variety of aircraft on display. Visitors can go inside the planes, meet the pilots, and learn more about aviation with an up-close look.

According to organizers, unique planes on display will include a WWII B-25, U.S. Marine Corps Harrier, and U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy (the largest plane in the Air Force.)

Tickets

General admission tickets must be purchased in advance and must be used for the day specified. Tickets can not be purchased at the gate.

Adult: $35 + fees

Youth (Ages 6-11): $20 + fees

Kids (5 & under): FREE for General Admission

Seating is not available. It’s recommended that visitors bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Concessions

Visitors can find a wide variety of souvenirs, toys, gifts, and of course, food and drinks.

Food options include burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, fries, and nachos, as well as treats like funnel cakes, and snow cones.

Beverage options include beer.

Coolers and alcohol are not permitted. Food is allowed to be brought but must be wrapped in clear wrapping. You can find a complete list of entry restrictions, here.

Kid-friendly?

The air show is a family event. On-site parents and guardians can find a “Kiddie Koncourse.”

This area provides children newborn to 7 years old a place to get away from the sun and noise. There is also a parent lounge; which is a shaded tent with tables and chairs for parents and children. More details can be found, here.

Weather

According to the FOX 8 forecast, Labor Day Weekend weather looks good! There will be sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s.

But, if it does rain, show organizers say “It takes more than a few raindrops to stop the Air Show!” It is highly unlikely that the show will be canceled due to rain. If there is heavy rain, schedules will be shifted and/or delayed.

Directions and Parking

Burke Lakefront Airport is located in downtown Cleveland between East 9th and East 55th Streets.

On-site parking tickets must be purchased in advance. On-Site Parking: $30 + fee. Purchase parking tickets, here.

Visitors can also park in one of the downtown parking lots.

For more information, visit the Cleveland Air Show website.