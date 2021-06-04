It’s back! Cleveland air show cleared for take-off in 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Air Show is flying into town Labor Day weekend!

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will grace the skies at Burke Lakefront Airport September 4, 5 and 6 and Clevelanders can once again celebrate this long-standing tradition along the shores of Lake Erie.

After the city of Cleveland granted special event approval, the six select Thunderbird demonstration pilots are set to put their distinctive red, white, and blue F-16 Falcon jet fighters through a choreographed 50 minute performance at speeds up to 500 mph and as close as three feet from each other.

“We appreciate our fans understanding and patience during this unusual year. We will be

following COVID-19 health and safety protocols in accordance with current guidelines,” said Air

Show Executive Director Kim Dell. “We are thrilled to be back on the tarmac. The ground

attractions may look a little bit different but we will still have the awesome flying folks have

come to expect.”

Tickets will be available only in advance, here, and not available at the gate.

Fans are encouraged to sign-up for the air show e-newsletter to receive alerts when tickets go on sale, updates and more.