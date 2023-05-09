**Related Video Above: Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio. **

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — For those who excel at playing the guitar without actually having to play the instrument, the U.S. Air Guitar Championship is here for you.

The Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood is once again hosting the Cleveland iteration of the nationwide tournament. Up to 20 competitors are going head to head June 3 to qualify for finals being held in Denver in July.

The competition features air guitarists performing to a minute-long song of their selection. Judges then score them on the following: technical merit, stage presence and something called “airness.”

“Airness is best defined as the quality of performance which transcends the imitation of a real guitar and becomes an art form all on its own,” the competition said in a statement.

Two-time finalist Jerrod “Rick Diesel” Dewey is hosting the Cleveland event, which is also working to raise awareness and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society this year.

Find tickets ($10 in advance, or $15 day of) right here OR find out how to sign up for the competition right here.