CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frontier Airlines announced it is adding a new nonstop flight out of Cleveland Thursday.

Frontier added a nonstop flight to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ). They said the new route is pending government approval.

“Cleveland has not had nonstop service to Montego Bay since 2017,” said Director of Port Control Bryant L. Francis. “We are thrilled that Frontier has chosen to add this service to its growing roster of nonstop routes at Hopkins, restoring a popular link connecting Northeast Ohio to the rich history and culture of Jamaica.”

The new service is set to launch in March of 2024, with fares starting at $159.

Check the service schedule here.

Currently, travel on Frontier can be booked through Aug. 12, 2024.

Service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE):

SERVICE TO: SERVICE START: SERVICE FREQUENCY: INTRO FARE: Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) March 9, 2024** 3x/week $159*

**Pending government approval

Frontier said it will be its 18th destination from Cleveland.

Frontier is also preparing to open a crew base at CLE. The airline is recruiting for Cleveland-based flight attendants.

The airline is holding an information and recruiting event on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at 8 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7230 Engle Road, Middleburg Heights.

Those interested in becoming flight attendants are encouraged to attend the event. Business attire is recommended.

Candidates must present a resume and valid passport during the event. Candidates are asked to complete an online application prior to the event.