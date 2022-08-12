** See prior coverage in the video above.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Cleveland on Friday reported 25 total cases of monkeypox, according to the city health department, up from the 21 cases reported Thursday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday showed Ohio added another 14 cases statewide from Thursday, for a total of 89 cases.

Monkeypox cases have been reported in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain and Summit counties, the last of which reported its first case on Thursday — though that person contracted the virus while traveling out-of-state, officials said.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said Thursday he expects the Ohio Department of Health website to launch a new dashboard later this month showing where Ohio’s monkeypox cases were reported.

Most of the state’s overall cases are in its major metropolitan areas, which are being prioritized through the state’s federal allocation of monkeypox vaccines.

Ohio as of last week had received about 4,200 doses of the two-shot vaccine — enough to vaccinate a little more than 2,000 people.

“This is simply not enough supply to vaccinate all at-risk Ohioans,” Vanderhoff said Thursday. “Therefore, our strategy in the face of these national limitations has been to get available supply out as quickly as possible to Ohio communities with the highest case counts and the highest risk for spread.”

Those include Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, he said.

Another 5,400 doses arrived in Ohio this week and, in the coming weeks, officials expect a total of 13,560 doses to have been delivered.

There have been 11,177 confirmed cases reported nationwide, according to the CDC. The six states with the most cases are New York (2,295); California (1,945); Florida (1,085); Georgia (851); Texas (815); and Illinois (771).