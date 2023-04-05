CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Who doesn’t love “Taco Tuesday!?”

But, why limit tacos to just one day of the week when you could have them every day? Well, Cleveland Taco Week allows you to do just that!

Cleveland Taco Week kicks off on Monday, April 10, and for seven days Taco lovers can get their fix for $10 or less at participating restaurants.

The week-long event is all about paying homage to tacos and according to a press release, “Each participating Cleveland Taco Week restaurant will be offering their own unique taco specials. The idea is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Cleveland while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.”

New this year: Participants are encouraged to download the Cleveland Taco Week app that will help guide customers to participating locations. Users can then “check in” once they arrive at a participating restaurant and if they check in four or more times they are entered to win more than $250 in gift cards.

All the details and a full list of participating restaurants can be found, here.