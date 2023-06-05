CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East 4th Street in Cleveland is set to become the first designated outdoor refreshment area in the city.

City Council is expected to vote on Monday to allow people to walk around with their drinks outside.

Mayor Justin Bibb is sponsoring an ordinance to approve the application of turning East 4th Street into a DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. The Mayor and Public Safety Director have spent a year reviewing the logistics. That includes hours, signage, the number of personnel needed to ensure public safety, and sanitation plans, among other details.

How it works is simple: You buy a beverage from one of the participating bars and restaurants in a designated DORA cup. Then you’re free to walk around the space. It would be open every day from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

East 4th Street is also set for a renovation project to add a seating area with space for live performances where the valet parking booth is now. Both projects need to be aligned before DORA can officially begin- which is set for the Spring of 2024.

In April, the Cleveland Planning Commission unanimously voted to make East 4th Street a DORA. At that time we spoke with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance Senior Vice President of Operations Ed Eckert, who told us this is great for the city.

“This is kind of an opportunity for people to come down with their families, have a glass of wine, a cocktail, and just be out in the environment enjoying the vibe downtown,” Eckert said.

The Flats East Bank is hoping to be next. The leaders there are in the process of getting ready to present their vision to city officials.