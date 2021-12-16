Clerk pulls gun on armed robber

Talia Naquin

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that was thwarted by an armed clerk.

Police say a man walked into Broaster Chicken in the 1600 block of Portage Path around 7:15 p.m.

According to a press release, the man acted as if he was making a purchase, and as the clerk began pulling the merchandise he asked for, the suspect pulled out a gun.

That’s when the clerk drew his own gun.

The suspect ran away empty-handed.

The suspect was wearing all black and a skeleton face mask.

If you have information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490, The Summit County Crimestoppers at (330)434-COPS or text your tips to TIPSCO at 274637.

