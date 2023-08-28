SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A former Shaker Heights attorney will spend the next three years behind bars for voter fraud.

James Saunders, 56, was also sentenced to a $10,000 fine in court Monday.

Last week, Saunders was found guilty of two counts of election fraud for voting twice in Ohio and Florida for the 2020 and 2022 general elections. The indictment found that in 2020, he voted in person in both states. In 2022, he voted in person in Ohio and by mail in Florida.

Federal Election Commission documents show Saunders had made several small donations to Donald Trump’s campaigns and other Republican organizations.

“One person one vote is the foundation of our democracy,” Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said in a release. “James Saunders is a licensed attorney and he intentionally violated those rights when he voted multiple times in multiple elections. He clearly knew better but violated the law anyway. I think the message is clear – do not commit election fraud in Cuyahoga County.”