Cleanup effort underway after flash flooding hits Northeast Ohio on Labor Day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleanup was underway across Northeast Ohio Tuesday after heavy rains led to flash flooding.

In Valley View, the Cuyahoga River receded Monday night but left behind a muddy mess.

Resident Sam Miller worked to clear more than four feet of water from his basement, after he said it flooded for the third time in as many years. Miller said he just finished repairs from another flood earlier this year.

“I just had a new hot water tank put in, electrical panel, furnace, so all that’s going to have to get redone again,” Miller said. “It definitely gets frustrating.”

Independence firefighters used their trucks to hose down muddy parking lots and the roadway along Old Rockside Road, and road crews swept the streets in the flood-prone area.

“This ranks up there with one of the higher ones,” Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wheeler said of Monday’s flood.

Fortunately, no drivers in the area were stranded in high water.

“It only takes a small current of a few miles an hour to carry a small vehicle down river, so it doesn’t take much,” Wheeler said.

However, in Cleveland, several drivers became stranded along Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive Monday. The road reopened and city crews worked to clear debris that washed outside the banks of Doan Brook.

In Hunting Valley, the Chagrin River crept back within its banks but left behind a muddy trail along Chagrin River Road, which was had been covered by floodwaters.

The Black River in Lorain County still roared as it remained near flood stage Tuesday.

