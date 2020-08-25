Cleanup continues after fatal tanker crash on Route 8 in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Authorities are investigating a fiery crash on Route 8 in Akron that killed on person, as cleanup continues.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes between Tallmadge Avenue and Cuyahoga Falls Avenue. The crash killed the driver of a car. That person’s identity has not been released. The tanker truck driver was not injured.

The city said about 100 homes in the area were notified of evacuations because of the dangerous conditions of the fire and toxic gas. Metro RTA buses were available to take people to a safe location.

Any residents near the crash site who smell gas throughout the evening should call 911 so the Akron Fire Department can measure gas levels.

According to the city of Akron, the crash was near a storm sewer inlet. Some gas leaked from the tanker, into the sewer and went into the Cuyahoga River near High Level Bridge. The fire department used foam to reduce flames and break down the gasoline. An emergency environmental company is putting absorbent booms to restrict access along the river.

Summit Metro Parks suspended fishing in the area until Saturday as a precaution.

The city said the affected storm sewer is for rainwater and is not connected to residential sanitary sewer drains. The damage is still being assessed.

The large fire also damaged part of Route 8 northbound. It will be reduced to one lane through 10 p.m. Tuesday for repairs. Drivers should expect delays.

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines