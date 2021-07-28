Cleaning crew finds 1 shot to death, TikTok star seriously hurt after showing of ‘Purge’ sequel

CALIFORNIA (WJW/AP) — An 18-year-old woman is dead, and her 19-year-old friend is on life support after being found by a cleaning crew at a California movie theater.

The workers were cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night when they found Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas. Barajas is a social media influencer with nearly a million TikTok followers.

Both were at the 9:35 p.m. showing of the movie in the theater at The Crossings Shopping Center. They were watching it together, say police.

According to Corona Police Department, detectives did find pieces of evidence in the theater, but they did not find a firearm.

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the theater, in another movie theater or in the shopping center between 9 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. to call police.