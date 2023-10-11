[Editor’s Note: The video above reports on the naming of the Zoo’s newest baby gorilla.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Who doesn’t love baby animals? Now, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Netflix are giving animal lovers another chance to get a live look at those sweet bundles of all shapes and sizes!

The zoo announced on social media, that #BabyAnimalCam will launch on Netflix tomorrow (Thursday, Oct. 11, 2023.)

Last month, the zoo partnered with the streaming service for daily on-demand live-streaming of its baby gorilla cam.

Now fans can get a live look at the Zoo’s gorillas, as well as their rhinos, orangutans, and otters each Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The stream will be available through November 2.