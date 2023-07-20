[Editor’s Note: The video above is a look at the Asian Lantern Festival taking place at the Cleveland Zoo until August 27. Details, here.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the birth of a new baby gorilla and mourning the passing of an adult male elephant named Willy.

Zoo officials say the birth and death took place just minutes from each other around noon on Wednesday, July 19.

“We’re deeply sad to share the passing of Willy, who was an unforgettable ambassador to his species here over the past 12 years and beloved by all of our Zoo team and extended Zoo family,” said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar in a release. “As we mourn the loss of Willy, it’s not lost on us that within minutes of his passing, we welcomed the birth of a newborn gorilla – only the second in our history. I want to thank our tremendous and tireless team for their efforts during this emotional day.”



Zoo officials say, Willy was 44 years old and arrived at the zoo more than a decade ago. They called him an “invaluable member” of the herd who lived well beyond the male life expectancy of 24 years.

“Due to his age, he had battled long-term health conditions over the past few years and was humanely euthanized following a severe downturn in health,” said the release.

As for the newest member of the Cleveland Zoo family, the baby Western lowland gorilla is only the second gorilla born at the zoo in its 141 years.

Zoo officials say the baby was born to mom, Kebi Moyo (32), and dad, Mokolo (36.)

“Kebi and the newborn have already shown positive signs of development including nursing and bonding amongst the other members of the troop. Weighing approximately 4 lbs. at birth, newborn gorillas are in almost constant contact with their mother for the first six months and nurse for about three years,” said the release.

The newborn is the second gorilla fathered by Mokolo. His first, Kayembe, was born in October 2021 and made national attention as the first gorilla born at the zoo.

Visitors who want to meet and greet the newest baby will have to wait. Zoo officials say, the gorilla troop, will not be visible to the public temporarily to help encourage bonding.

The zoo though is already planning a public naming opportunity that will be announced soon.