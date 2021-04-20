Cle Tiki Barge returns just in time for summer with more river cruise options

**Find out more about how Cleveland cruise companies have been handling the pandemic in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Certainly not this week (hello, snow), but warm weather, the kind that calls for blissful, ice-filled beverages, is coming for Northeast Ohio soon. And the Cle Tiki Barge is soon headed back to the city to help.

Taking to the Cuyahoga River and the inner harbor of Lake Erie for the first time last year, the Cle Tiki Barge company has expanded in 2021 to include a new 30-person barge, aptly called the Big Kahuna, which, most importantly, comes complete with a bathroom.

Starting May 21, tiki enthusiasts can rent time on the boats for two-hour slots each, with COVID-19 health guidelines implemented on every vessel.

Courtesy of Tiki Barge Cleveland

Stand-up paddle boards are also now available for rent through the company, starting in May.

“I am thrilled to continue to expand and offer Cleveland residents and tourists new and adventurous ways to enjoy their summer in Cleveland safely,” owner Brittany Orlando said in a statement.

Those interested in such things can find more information right here or can call 833-747-2929.