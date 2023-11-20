CLEVELAND (WJW) — A high-profile forum involving city Mayor Justin Bibb, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Congress members is causing road closures and parking bans downtown on Monday, Nov. 20.

Greater Cleveland Partnership’s sold-out All In Leadership Forum, during which features local, state and federal elected officials are expected to speak to the partnership’s members, is planned for Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Road closures in Cleveland

The Cleveland Division of Police announced the following roads will be closed for the event, starting at 2:30 p.m. on Monday:

East 13th Street from Chester to Euclid avenues

Parking bans in Cleveland

Parking bans will also be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. here:

Euclid Avenue from East 12th to East 24th streets

