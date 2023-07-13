CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local Cleveland councilman is fighting back against the current crime surge with newly proposed legislation.

Ward 5 Councilman Richard Starr says he can no longer sit idle while watching the city’s murder rate soar at a record pace on track to reach a 30-year high.

“We have over triple digit homicides this year and no one has a plan,” said Starr. “We need to restore trust in the city and say no more.”

The proposed legislation, which was introduced Wednesday, would broaden the definition of a “late night retail establishment” that is open between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to include any bar or business selling groceries, goods, merchandise and/or gasoline.

They would be required to provide an interior and exterior security camera system that is “registered with the city’s camera registry and integrated with the city’s Real Time Crime Center and the Department of Public Safety.”

They would also be required to provide an armed security guard.

In the event that “certain crimes are committed” at the establishment, they would need to increase that to at least “four armed security guards” whenever the establishment is open for business between those same late night hour.

“We want to make sure we have things and systems in place to help us stop this violence,” said Starr.

The proposal comes on the heels of an extremely violent weekend with a mass shooting in the Warehouse District that injured nine people and violent shootout in Collinwood that killed a teenager.

It also comes as council and the city’s administration are at odds waiting on a plan to hire more police officers when the city’s ranks are down more than 300 and at levels not seen since 1923.

“This plan will help the Cleveland Police Department,” said Starr. “Putting this into place could further help them make sure we’re secure in places we attend.”

Some small businesses are concerned about the escalating gun violence, but they also have questions.

“That’d be great but who’s going to pay for it?” asked Aggie Rozek, manager of Becky’s Bar and Grill located at 1762 E.18th Street in Cleveland. “We have inside and outside camera’s here and police have access to them at any time to look at the footage, so maybe camera’s are OK, but four guards? I don’t know.”

The guards could be expensive and closing early would definitely hurt them.

The small pub is located near Playhouse Square and caters to people getting off work there and entertainers.

“So that would affect us if we had to close at 11 p.m. or pay for security guards, like who’s going to pay for that? Not us. It’s a small business over here,” said Rozek.

Downtown Cleveland, Inc., which supports and works with downtown businesses, said in a statement, “Downtown Cleveland, Inc. looks forward to reviewing the legislation and having conversations with council on how we can work together to make downtown a safe environment for everyone.”

Councilman Starr reiterated that this is just a proposal.

It must next go to committee and hearings before being voted upon and he looks forward to feedback from the community, especially business owners.

He believes that together they can create a safer city now instead of waiting on someone else to eventually come up with a solution.

“This is a step in the right direction so we can get some control of things,” said Starr.