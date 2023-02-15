**For previous coverage, watch above

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland police union on Wednesday announced the results of a vote of no confidence regarding public comments made by Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard. Comments that union officials call “racist.”

Earlier this week a total of 906 votes were cast: 868 votes of no confidence and 38 votes that did have confidence, according to union officials at a Wednesday morning press conference.

A vote of confidence is held to show whether a majority continues to support the policy of a leader or governing body.

During a discussion about the beating death of Tyre Nichols, Howard told the crowd that the Irish, “flooded safety forces to the point where we have bagpipes and kilts and all of this green.”

He went on to say that, “racism is in the DNA of America,” and that, “there is a certain type of person who has historically applied to be police officers.”

Howard has since apologized for the remarks, saying that he has the utmost respect for everyone who serves the city.

“During the panel discussion, I attempted to use a historical point to illustrate how a group of people created a culture of change by becoming part of the institution they sought to reform,” Howard said, in part. “These comments were intended to convey sincere admiration for the Irish Clevelanders who shaped our city by being the change they wanted to see—a point that I failed to fully articulate. Again, I deeply apologize for any pain or offense these comments have caused.”