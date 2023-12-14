CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a missing woman and her 1-year-old child.

Dashanae McCurry, 23, and her 1-year-old child Jiere Clark Jr. were last seen in the area of the 3600 block of East 55th Street on Tuesday around 9 p.m., according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.

According to police, McCurry, who is visiting from out of town, was driving in the area toward East 191 Street and Nottingham Avenue to visit a 27-year-old man.

Around 11 p.m., McCurry called her family and was heard arguing with who is believed to be 27-year-old Jiare Clark, according to the release.

McCurry’s vehicle was later found parked in the area of E 191 St. and Nottingham Ave.

McCurry is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red coat.

Clark is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information call (216) 621-1234 or (216) 623-5500.