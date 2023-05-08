CLEVELAND (WJW) – There is an urgent search for an endangered missing woman.

Cleveland police need your help finding 30-year-old Lachelle Jordan.

Police are calling Jordan’s disappearance suspicious and say there is reason to believe she was taken.

Jordan was last seen on Saturday on Fairport Avenue.

Jordan is involved in a case that was supposed to start in court on Monday, according to Cleveland police.

That’s why police say her disappearance on Saturday is suspicious, but at this point, there are no immediate details on what type of court case Jordan was involved in, or her role in the case.

Lachelle Jordan_Courtest Cleveland Police

Just before midnight, Cleveland police posted to social media a picture of Jordan

Then in the early hours of Monday morning, FOX 8 crews found police searching the neighborhood near the area she was last seen.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234. Tipsters can remain anonymous.