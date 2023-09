CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police rushed to pull a man from Lake Erie.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday, off Eriseside Avenue, north of the Browns Stadium.

FOX 8 Photo

Officers ran to get a life preserver ring from the North Coast Harbor.

They were able to pull the man out of the water before the coast guard and rescue boats arrived.

Medics on the scene checked out the man, who appeared to be okay.

There is no word on how he ended up in the lake.