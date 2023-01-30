CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for suspects in the shooting death of a man late Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to 11507 Benham Ave. for a report of a man who had been shot around 11 p.m.

Police say the victim, who hasn’t been identified, had multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the shooter fired at the victim from across the street.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.