CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police patrolman was suspended without pay after being indicted on assault and strangulation charges involving a person with whom he was in a relationship.

Kevin Stanard, 61, of Mentor, was indicted Aug. 18 on felony counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, strangulation, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor-permitted premises and using weapons while intoxicated. He also faces a misdemeanor count of using weapons while intoxicated.

The offenses allegedly happened May 5 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4358 along White Road in Willoughby Hills, according to his indictment.

Several of the charges may carry an additional one-year sentence since Stanard was carrying a firearm at the time, according to the indictment.

Stanard was suspended without pay while his case proceeds, a city spokesperson said Monday. He was hired by Cleveland police in March 1997 and was most recently assigned to the division’s 5th District.

Stanard is set for arraignment in the county common pleas court on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Strangulation was recently made its own offense in state law under Senate Bill 288, which took effect in April. Offenses range in severity from a fifth-degree felony to a second-degree felony. Stanard faces one third-degree felony count and one fourth-degree felony count.