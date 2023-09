CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police taped off a park, a bicycle, and several blocks surrounding the area as part of a crime scene early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a victim was found shot in the park and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were called to the area of Jellife Street and Mt. Hermon Avenue shortly after midnight.

There has been no word on a suspect.