CLEVELAND (WJW) – There may still be several months until Christmas, but already the Cleveland Orchestra is getting in tune with the holiday season.

The Cleveland Orchestra announced additional performances to its 2023-2034 Severance season will include Elf in Concert, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and The Princess Bride.

According to a press release, presale tickets are available starting July 10 as part of a Christmas in July celebration. Sales to the general public start July 17.

According to the release, Elf in Concert features the 2003 film on the big screen with live orchestral accompaniment. The Princess Bride will be performed as “never seen before” with the Cleveland Orchestra performing the entire musical score live-to-picture.

Holiday music lovers can also enjoy Jazz pianist Cyrus Chestnut’s performance of music from A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The Cleveland Orchestra says the latest announcements are in addition to previously announced classical season concerts.

Ticket and performance information can be found, here.