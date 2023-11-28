[Editor’s Note: The video above is a look at the wintery conditions early Tuesday morning near E. 9th Street in Cleveland.]

(WJW) – More than 100 schools are now closed in Northeast Ohio as several inches of snow quickly accumulated in part of the FOX 8 viewing area early Tuesday morning.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced they would close all schools due to the weather conditions. As of 7 a.m., nearly 200 other schools were also closed including many in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake Counties. You can see the full list, here.

Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties until Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lorain, Summit, Portage, and Trumbull counties until Tuesday night.

