[Editor’s Note: The video above is a look at the wintery conditions early Tuesday morning near E. 9th Street in Cleveland.]

(WJW) – More than 100 schools are now closed in Northeast Ohio as several inches of snow quickly accumulated in part of the FOX 8 viewing area early Tuesday morning.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced they would close all schools due to the weather conditions. As of 7 a.m., nearly 200 other schools were also closed including many in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake Counties. You can see the full list, here.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties until Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lorain, Summit, Portage, and Trumbull counties until Tuesday night.

You can find the latest FOX 8 forecast, here.