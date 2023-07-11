[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on the Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert Series, continuing through Aug. 31.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A $13 million gift to the Cleveland Metroparks, its largest-ever private donation, will be put toward a lakefront bikeway and the “transformation” of Gordon Park on the city’s east side, according to a Tuesday announcement.

Of the total $13 million donation from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, $8 million will be used to expand Gordon Park to include the 48-acre southern portion of the park, east of East 72nd Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to a news release.

The Metroparks seeks to connect the St. Clair Superior and Glenville neighborhoods to Lake Erie by improving the East 72nd Street corridor and adding more things to do in Gordon Park.

“Following a robust community engagement process, targeted and strategic investments will be made in the park to serve visitors and the neighborhoods adjacent to the historic park including upgraded infrastructure, water play components and baseball field improvements,” it reads.

Gordon Park Boat Ramp at E. 72nd on July 1, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

“Walkshop” at 72nd Street and Gordon Park in Cleveland on September 21, 2020. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

New bathroom built at Gordan Park at E. 72nd ceremony and ribbon cutting on May 13, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

It’s part of a larger strategy for Cleveland’s harbor to establish a waterfront community in the city, according to the release.

The other $5 million is planned to expand a Metroparks bikeway along North Marginal Road between East 9th and East 55th streets. Another $5.6 million in federal carbon reduction funds obtained by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency and local matching funds will supplement the gift.

“This new 2.7-mile off-road paved segment of the Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway will connect to the existing portion of the bikeway from E. 55th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and provide much needed safe access to the lakefront on foot or by bicycle to the St. Clair Superior and Glenville neighborhoods,” reads the release.

Expansion of the bikeway is planned to start next summer, and be completed by the end of 2025, according to Sean McDermott, the Metroparks chief planning and design officer.