GREENE COUNTY, Ga. (WJW) — A Cleveland man faces charges after being accused of selling a missing Ohio teen for commercial sex in South Carolina and Georgia.

Anthony Holmes, 32, faces charges including human trafficking, fleeing and eluding and marijuana possession after an arrest in Greene County, Ga., last week.

According to a release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Holmes transported a 16-year-old girl, reported as a missing runaway out of Ohio, from South Carolina to multiple locations around metro Atlanta so she could be sold for commercial sex.

On Aug. 2, deputies encountered Holmes and the teen along with an adult woman while conducting highway interdiction efforts. They attempted to stop Holmes’ car for an equipment violation, and he sped away resulting in a chase.

After a successful pit maneuver, deputies noticed multiple red flags indicating the teen was being sex trafficked. Holmes was arrested and taken to jail.

Holmes faces additional charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additional charges may be filed.