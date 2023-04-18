CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 36-year-old Cleveland man accused of kidnapping a double amputee and also killing a 23-year-old has now been indicted by a grand jury on more than a dozen charges.

Aaron Parsons was arrested on April 5, 2023. He turned himself into authorities after being named U.S. Marshals’ fugitive of the week.

“Aaron Parsons is a barbaric predator,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley in a press release. “Judgment day is coming.”

The alleged crimes took place at separate times. One in February and the other in March.

Officials say on February 21, 2023, Parsons, and two other suspects, kidnapped a 59-year-old double amputee, forced him to drive to railroad tracks, and then left the victim to die.

The men allegedly got into the victim’s vehicle near 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland. While the victim drove, Parsons and the other suspects allegedly struck him in the head with their gun. Once at the railroad tracks, the men forcefully removed the victim from the vehicle.

The suspects then allegedly said, “If the cold weather doesn’t kill you, a train will.”

Parsons and the other suspects then removed the victim’s wheelchair from his vehicle, threw it into the ravine, and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Inside the vehicle were the victim’s two prosthetic legs, officials said.

The victim’s vehicle was later found burned near East 59th Street and Park Avenue in Cleveland.

The second spree of crimes took place on March 24, 2023.

Officials say, Parsons and another suspect, Danielle Mayne-Hicks, approached a 23-year-old that was under a bridge by railroad tracks near Pearl Road and West 25th Street.

The pair allegedly beat the victim. Parsons then allegedly shot the victim in the head multiple times.

The couple then fled the scene.

The victim was found dead when police and first responders arrived.

Both Parsons and Hicks be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.