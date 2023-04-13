(WJW) – Wednesday was not a record-breaking day, but temperatures were close.

NE Ohio had its first 80° day in Cleveland. The last time we were in the 80s was the end of September – about 203 days ago! Another chance to be close to a record high on Thursday.

Thursday we will see a cool but comfortable start to the day. Temperatures begin in the 50s. We will quickly climb into the upper 70s and low 80s in the afternoon.

A few clouds will be around with a warm breeze but still quiet conditions throughout the day.

Temperatures range from 10 to 25° ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday. It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days!

But, the beautiful stretch can’t last forever. Spotty rain coverage moves in late Saturday and into the evening. Rain will become more widespread Sunday with a local storm as the front passes late in the day.

Following the rain, temperatures will be colder next week. It’ll be brief, but definitely noticeable!

Maybe even some snowflakes mix in on Tuesday morning.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.