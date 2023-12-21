*The above video is previous coverage of a food giveway at Cleveland’s Muni lot*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is holding its last drive-thru food distribution for the year at the Muni Lot at 1503 S. Marginal Road Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

These previous events drew thousands of people creating long traffic lines.

How to sign up

Pre-registration is required. To sign up, visit WeFeedCLE.org.

Recipients must be in a vehicle to receive food. Motorists are asked to clear their trunks before coming to the distribution site.

Find help with food

The food bank partners with more than 1,000 programs and agencies that can help residents receive food or get nutrition benefits.

You can find your local food pantry or a hot meal site on the food bank’s website or call its help center at 216-738-2067.