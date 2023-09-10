*Above video shows Cleveland firefighters putting out a house fire September 1*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man and three dogs were found dead from gunshot wounds Saturday evening, according to Cleveland firefighters.

Cleveland firefighters responded to a call at a duplex around 5 p.m. Saturday and saw all three floors on fire.

Lieutenant Mike Norman said firefighters removed a 55-year-old man from the burning structure and that he was pronounced dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

“Three dogs were recovered from the structure and were also dead from gunshot wounds,” Norman said.

Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be intentionally set by the victim and estimated damage to the duplex to be $50,000.

The fire happened on West 84th Street and Denison Avenue.