CLEVELAND (WJW) — A battle is brewing between Cleveland City Council and a grassroots organization that aims to give residents control over how millions of dollars are spent.

“We think that people need new ways to be engaged in order to participate in government,” said Molly Martin, campaign manager of People’s Budget Cleveland.

People’s Budget Cleveland collected enough signatures to qualify a ballot issue for the November general election that would amend the city’s charter, allowing residents to decide how an estimated $14 million, or 2% of the city’s budget, is spent.

City Council President Blaine Griffin is weighing in on the issue for the first time and said, if passed, deep cuts to city safety forces and services could follow, including the elimination of the departments of Health, Building and Housing, he said.

“This is very dangerous. It has the opportunity to blow a serious hole in the government in the budget,” said Griffin. “That could be 140 police officers that we can’t hire, that could be half of the EMS division we would have to lay off, that could mean workers and laborers like garbage collectors. It can hurt some of the capital repairs we need, like West Side Market. It’s more than the entire street budget we have to repave streets in the entire city.”

Griffin said the charter amendment is a risk the city can’t afford to take. Meanwhile, Martin believes residents having a more direct say in how money is spent is a positive change.

“I think it’s a challenge to their power,” said Martin. “Where were these scare tactics and these threats to firing frontline workers when billionaires and wealthy developers were getting millions of public dollars for stadiums and luxury condos?”

Under the charter amendment, an appointed steering committee of residents would help guide a process where Clevelanders would ultimately vote on spending.

“If city council were to read the charter amendment, they would see that city council and the mayor’s administration actually appoints residents of Cleveland, who apply to be on the steering committee,” said Martin. “They’re tasked with shepherding a 12-month process where residents 13 and up, including unregistered voters, can submit ideas and ultimately residents vote on city wide neighborhood level projects, and all of the projects that make it on the ballot have to follow state laws.”

On Wednesday, Cleveland City Council certified petitions to place the participatory budgeting initiative on the ballot. Griffin said the resident-led idea is unproven and a risk the city cannot financially afford.

“It is not democratic and people use words like ‘people’ and ‘democracy’ and ‘transparency.’ This flies in the face of all of that. It is tremendously flawed,” Griffin said. “I think it’s great that people want to get people empowered but hey — come to our community meetings.”

It’s an impassioned debate about the best way to move the city forward, and soon voters will get the final word.

“I think city council statement against the charter amendment is really misleading and uses a lot of scare tactics that are trying to prevent real, everyday people from having power on how budget decisions are getting made,” said Martin.