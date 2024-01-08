(WJW) – Playoff week is officially here!

The Cleveland Browns regular season has come to an end and now all the focus is on this weekend. We now know who and where the Browns will be playing.

Late Sunday night the NFL released the schedule for the Wild Card round. The Browns will travel to Houston to play CJ Stroud and the Texans. Kick-off is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

If the Browns can beat the Texans they would likely face the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. Unless there is an upset in one of the other AFC Wild Card games.

The Browns just beat the Texans on Christmas Eve but this is a different story because rookie sensation and former Buckeye quarterback CJ Stroud will play this time. He was out the last game against us because he was in concussion protocol. Stroud is a game-changer. He is having an unbelievable season and will more than likely win offensive rookie this year.

Kevin Stefanski said Sunday night he knows how good of a team Houston is, and said the Browns are excited about the opportunity to go up against them.