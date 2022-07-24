Many small mammals are up for adoption at the Cleveland APL (Credit: Cleveland APL)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s not just cats and dogs at the Cleveland APL that need to find loving homes, pint-sized friends need a family, too.

Many small mammals are available for adoption and even more waiting for their turn to go up for adoption, and so the APL is reducing adoption fees on all small mammals for one week.

Starting Monday, July 25 through Sunday, July 31, small mammal adoption fees will be half off as part of the APL’s “It’s a Small World” event.

(Courtesy of the Cleveland APL)

“The Cleveland APL has many amazing small mammals looking for loving homes and we’re hoping that animal-loving people in our community will stop by to find their new best friend next week,” says Sharon Harvey, President & CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “Many people forget that we have a variety of small mammals available for adoption at the Cleveland APL, so if you’re looking for a rabbit, rat, guinea pig, or another small friend to add to your family, now’s the time to adopt! We’re sure adopters in Cleveland will agree that they make wonderful additions to any family.”

Regular adoption fees vary for small mammals.

Call the APL at 216-771-4616 with any questions about adopting.

The Cleveland APL is located at 1729 Willey Avenue. Click here for up-to-date public hours.