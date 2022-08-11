CLEVELAND (WJW) – Forbes has found Cleveland Hopkins Airport to be among the “10 Worst U.S. Airports For Flight Cancellations And Delays This Week.”

The analysis comes as thousands of flights across the country have been delayed or canceled this summer. Many delays and cancelations have been the result of staffing shortages following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranked 10 on the list during the week of August 1, 2022.

Data from Flight Aware found 40 flights out of Cleveland were called off that week due to a variety of issues like staffing shortages and scheduling errors. Those cancellations accounted for about 5% of all flights during that stretch of time, reported Forbes.

The worst airport for delays and cancelations was LaGuardia in Queens, Forbes reported, the airport had 403 flights called off in just one week, which is roughly 11.5% of its flights.

FOX 8 has reached out to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport for comment.