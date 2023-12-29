*Attached video: Holiday travel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Parking rates at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are set to increase on January 1.

According to a press release from the airport, the Smart Parking Garage, Red, Blue and Orange Lots will all increase by $1. The Brown Lot will increase $2.

Drivers who park on-site the day before the rate increase will still be charged the 2023 rates, according to the release.

New parking rates:

Smart Parking Garage: $23/day, first 30 minutes free, $7/hour up to 3 hours (after the 3rd hour, the daily rate applies)

Red Lot: $21/day

Blue Lot: $21/day

Orange Lot: $18/day

Brown Lot: $16/day

As of January 2, 2024, the secondary Cell Phone Lot off Hotel Road will close. The Cell Phone Lot off of SR-237 will stay open, according to the release.