CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland National Air Show officials are considering some kind of compensation for visitors who missed out on a “full show” this year due to bad weather.

“Like you, we were disappointed that any of our acts could not perform all three days,” reads a Thursday letter from the air show’s board of trustees. “The safety of our performers is of paramount concern and the decision of whether it is safe to fly and perform ultimately rests with each performer and commanding officer. Unfortunately, the inclement weather made flying a full show impossible.”

Though the air show doesn’t offer refunds, officials said they’re “exploring possible ways to compensate fans” for the disrupted show.

The Cleveland National Air Show is a self-funding nonprofit organization that covers all costs for the event like fees and lodging for performers and reimbursements to the city’s public safety departments.

Organizers let Sunday showgoers use their tickets for free admission into Monday’s show, due to soggy weather over the Labor Day weekend.