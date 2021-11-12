Classic Cedar Point ride gone: Here’s what will be in its place

Related Video: SkyFOX captures Antique Cars ride missing from the park

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point is making some changes to Frontier Town for the 2022 season.

According to park officials, the Antique Cars ride won’t return next year. Cedar Point announced that a new dining location would go in its place.

SkyFOX flew over the amusement park Wednesday afternoon and witnessed construction taking place in that area of the park.

Cedar Point confirmed Friday afternoon that the area is being prepared for vertical construction.

There’s no details yet on the dining place’s name, menu or theming, but park officials say they will reveal more in the upcoming months.

The Cadillac Cars, which is a similar ride to Antique Cars, is sticking around.

They also plan to keep the covered bridge in the area where Antique Cars used to be.