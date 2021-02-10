Classes canceled at Brunswick Middle School following bomb threat

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Classes were canceled at Brunswick Middle School following a bomb threat that was reportedly called into the school.

Students were first evacuated from the school building and taken to the Diamond Event Center. Brunswick City Schools said on Twitter around noon, that all students and staff were accounted for and safe.

Around 1 p.m., the school district announced that students would not have to return to class.

Classes for all Brunswick Middle School students, including students enrolled in Brunswick Virtual Academy, have been canceled today. — BrunswickCitySchools (@BrunswickCSD) February 10, 2021

The school district said it was working with the Brunswick Police Department and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Updates will be given as more is learned.