Class of 2020 graduates honored with car parades

(WJW) — High school graduation car parades have begun in Northeast Ohio — and we are bringing them to you LIVE!

Due the coronavirus crisis, the Class of 2020 isn’t able to have a traditional graduation ceremony, however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t finding ways to honor graduates while social distancing.

This evening we are celebrating graduates from Tuslaw High School, Keystone High School and Holy Name High School.

**Continuing coverage on coronavirus including what high schools have planned for graduation**

Many more communities are planning these car parades and SkyFOX will be there for those, as well.

It’s a special night for seniors. Don’t miss it from your Northeast Ohio graduation station, FOX 8.

More on the Class of 2020, here.

