AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Thanks to snow and absolutely frigid temperatures continuing to hit Northeast Ohio this week, Akron Public Schools announced plans to close Wednesday.

They called the snow day just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Students and parents alike were asked to continue checking the district’s websites for continued updates.

The Akron district did not cancel classes Tuesday, but some other schools did. Mogadore Local School District also announced plans to cancel class Wednesday due to inclement weather. Find a list of area school closings right here.