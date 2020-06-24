Class action claims Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton took a ‘sledgehammer’ to Ohio’s economy

Editor’s Note: The video above is about COVID-19 trends in Ohio from data through June 23.

(WJW) – Nine Ohio dance studios, including four in Northeast Ohio, have filed a class action suit against the State of Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine, former Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton, Attorney General David Yost, Interim ODH Director Lance Himes, and local health commissioners.

The class action says the facilities are owed monetary compensation because of what it claims are unconstitutional orders against mass gatherings, deeming which services are essential, the Stay at Home order, and the state’s guidelines for dance facilities to operate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those guidelines include operating at a limited capacity and adding measures for social distancing.

Dance facilities closed in March and received reopening guidelines in May.

The suit claims Dr. Acton refused a records request for COVID-19 model predictions.

It claims:

“A mere 670 deaths for non-highly susceptible Ohioans, among 11,747,694 Ohioans, represents a mere .000057 (0.0057%), no justification to destroy Ohio’s economy; Acton and DeWine through their fraudulent and misleading modeling predicated a potential of 160,000 COVID 19 cases per day, but the maximum number reached about 1,600 per day, a gross understatement of 100 times…” Liberty Class Action Lawsuit Ohio

The state has seen 2,735 deaths as of Tuesday’s numbers from ODH.

The suit continues:

“Acton and DeWine has used a “sledge hammer” to kill the Ohio economy through the their unconstitutional actions, destroying the Ohio economy, and destroying the constitutional rights of all Ohioans, individuals and businesses, outside of Nursing Homes and Jails, when Acton and DeWine should have used a “scalpel and a knife” to delicately slice and dice the COVID 19.” Liberty Class Action Lawsuit Ohio

The median age of deaths in Ohio is 81, according to ODH.

The lawsuit claims Acton and Dewine “willfully” and “maliciously” “conspired” to defraud the public with misleading modeling, stripping Ohioans of their constitutional rights.

Local dance studios in the suit are Your Next Move, Miss Darcy’s Academy of Dance, Rhythm and Grace LLC, and Danci Abel Ballroom studio.

They’re seeking a trial by jury.

The suit was filed Monday.

The suit also claims Acton and DeWine should be removed from office.

