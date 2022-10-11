CLEVELAND (WJW) – A prominent civil rights leader was in Cleveland Tuesday morning trying to make sure minority owned businesses get a fair shot at landing a big construction contract.

Reverend Al Sharpton led a rally outside Cleveland City Hall. He is calling on the mayor and city council to withhold taxpayer funds for the construction of the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters.

The project includes a 36-story office tower to be built just off the public square, between St. Clair and Superior avenues.

Sharpton, along with local activists, want the paint company yo name a black-owned firm as a key partner in the project.

Sherwin-Williams says it has worked directly with Cleveland political and community leaders to include underrepresented groups on its project.

They released a statement Tuesday saying, in part:

“It’s unfortunate that some are using their personal agendas and animosities to drive a false narrative and cloud the positive impact the Building our Future project is making on the Cleveland community now and for years to come.”