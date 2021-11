SHELBY, Ohio (WJW) – A citywide power outage in Shelby will keep schools closed Friday.

The police department reported the outage around 2 a.m. and reminded people it was not an emergency and not to tie up emergency lines.

Shelby police say the power may not be restored until the afternoon.

American Electric Power is doing repairs at a substation to try and get the power back on, police say.

Due to the outage, Shelby City Schools canceled classes Friday.