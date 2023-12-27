BARRANQUILLA, Columbia (WJW) – Columbian singer Shakira is being honored in her hometown.

The statue was unveiled Tuesday in a ceremony attended by Shakira’s parents.

The “Hips don’t lie” singer’s famous hips are featured in the 6-ton statue.

TOPSHOT – View of a statue of Colombian singer Shakira at the Malecon in Barranquilla, Colombia, on December 26, 2023. Colombian superstar Shakira’s Caribbean home city of Barranquilla unveiled a 6.5-meter (21.3-foot) hip-swaying statue in her honor on Tuesday. (Photo by AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

View of a statue of Colombian singer Shakira at the Malecon in Barranquilla, Colombia, on December 26, 2023. Colombian superstar Shakira’s Caribbean home city of Barranquilla unveiled a 6.5-meter (21.3-foot) hip-swaying statue in her honor on Tuesday. (Photo by AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

View of a statue of Colombian singer Shakira at the Malecon in Barranquilla, Colombia, on December 26, 2023. Colombian superstar Shakira’s Caribbean home city of Barranquilla unveiled a 6.5-meter (21.3-foot) hip-swaying statue in her honor on Tuesday. (Photo by AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

Shakira posted about the dedication on Instagram.

“This is too much for my little heart,” she wrote. “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday,” the singer wrote in a post with a picture of her parents in front of the statue.

A plaque with the statue reads, “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.”

Artist Yino Márques created the statue.