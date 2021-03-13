City releases parking options for Cleveland’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Street parking is going to be scarce around the Cleveland State University Wolstein Center when the space opens up as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site on March 17. However, the city said it plans to offer free parking in multiple lots.

The following map lays out (in yellow) where people can park for free, however, the city highly recommends taking RTA to travel to the Wolstein Center.

City of Cleveland map

The city laid out the following street restrictions in a press release:

E. 18 th : No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid

: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid E. 19 th : No parking on both sides of the Street from Carnegie to the Central Ave. Extension

: No parking on both sides of the Street from Carnegie to the Central Ave. Extension E. 21 st : No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid

: No parking on both sides of the street from Carnegie to Euclid Carnegie Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from E. 18 th to E. 21 st

to E. 21 Prospect Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from E. 18 th to E. 21 st

to E. 21 Central Avenue: No parking on both sides of the street from E. 18th to E. 19th

The event is set to last for six to eight weeks daily from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The city said there are no planned road closures at this time.